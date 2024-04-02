PartyNextDoor & His Wildly NSFW Album Cover Has The Whole Internet At A Loss For Words

PartyNextDoor is one of the pioneers of contemporary R&B. Without him and The Weeknd, we wouldn't have some of the artists we have today. Overall, PND likes to take some time in between his projects. This has ultimately left fans wanting more. It is a great strategy to get people hyped on your music, and so far, it seems to be working for him. However, he is now in the midst of the rollout of his next project, PND 4. In fact, just a few weeks ago, he came through with the first single, "Real Woman."

With the hype for this new project building, PartyNextDoor took to Twitter on Monday where he revealed the album cover for PND 4. As it turns out, the cover is not something that we can actually show here. In fact, Twitter won't even let us. This is due to the NSFW nature of the image. To describe it simply, it is a first-person view of a naked woman who is bent over. The image is cropped to hide the woman's private parts, although the insinuations are all very clear.

Read More: PartyNextDoor "PND 4": What We Know

PartyNextDoor Is Ready

Following PartyNextDoor's revelation, fans took to social media in droves, where they revealed just how shocked they were by some of the imagery. In fact, some thought it must have been sort of April Fools prank. However, for now, it seems as though that is not actually in the case. Instead, the album cover is very much real, and fans just have to get used to it.

Let us know what you think of this album cover, in the comments section down below. Are you rocking with it? Is it simply too vulgar? We want to know your opinion on this one. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. So far, 2024 has been a phenomenal year for music.

Read More: Drake Labels PARTYNEXTDOOR "The Real GOAT" Ahead Of New Single