PARTYNEXTDOOR Hints At What's Ahead For Upcoming Album In Visuals For "Real Woman"

PARTYNEXTDOOR is in the midst of making his more-than-welcomed return after dropping his latest single "Real Woman" "(R e a l W o m a n)." Fans of his have been messing with it heavily so far and they will continue to keep it in heavy rotation with the album coming. There were serious rumblings of it about a week ago and now we have an official date for PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 or PND 4. A tweet from Word On Road revealed a billboard with April 26 written across it. With all of this information at fans disposal, PARTYNEXTDOOR did the right thing by dropping a music video for "Real Woman" today.

The visuals are sleezy, to say the least. In it, several women are seducing older men as they look to get away with receiving tons of money. The nighttime setting and the dark color palette are the perfect complements to the topic of the track and the story that plays out in the music video. However, the most interesting part of this is the slight tease at the end of it. PARTYNEXTDOOR adds in a sneak peek of an unreleased track and it sounds like a more rhythmic cut.

Watch Music Video For "Real Woman" By PARTYNEXTDOOR

Adding to that cliff hanger is a simple message at before it fades to black, "To be continued...." Additionally, PARTYNEXTDOOR wrote on Instagram alluding to a part two of sorts. "R E A L W O M A N out now Pt. 2 on the way." Could there be a "Real Woman" sequel? Or, is it just another track entirely, while the music video storyline continues? No one knows yet, but it sounds like something special is brewing.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Real Woman" by PARTYNEXTDOOR? Is this his best set of visuals for a song ever, why or why not? Are you enjoying the tracks so far? Does all of this get you excited for his upcoming album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding PARTYNEXTDOOR and PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative music video posts throughout the week.

