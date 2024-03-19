PartyNextDoor "PND 4": 5 Things We Want

PARTYNEXTDOOR season is officially upon us. The Canadian R&B star just shared his latest single, “Real Woman,” along with an announcement of the release of his upcoming studio album. PND 4 will arrive on April 26. It has been four years since PARTYNEXTDOOR’s last album, 2020’s PARTYMOBILE. In between projects, he has contributed occasional guest features to albums from Summer Walker, Diddy, Popcaan, and Kali Uchis, as well as frequent collaborators including Drake and OG Parker. Besides the latest single with “Real Woman,” PARTYNEXTDOOR had previously shared two tracks from PND 4, “Her Old Friends" and “Resentment.” Both of these tracks arrived back in 2023, giving Party time to slowly build excitement for his forthcoming studio album. As we await its long-anticipated release, here are five things we want from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s PND 4.

Late Night Slow Jams

Moody late-night vibes are almost guaranteed on a PARTYNEXTDOOR album. Cult classics like “Grown Woman,” “Come and See Me,” and “Split Decision” exhibit his knack for creating dark yet warm and ambient moods across each of his albums. Party built his devout fanbase with this unique sound of R&B that he helped pioneer. His core followers know that he will continue his tradition of modern R&B perfect for contemplation after hours. So far, PND 4 seems promising in delivering more late-night slow jams. New singles like “Resentment” and “Real Woman” are quintessential PARTYNEXTDOOR in their tempo, melody, production, and lyrics. Let’s hope that these new tracks indicate that Party’s upcoming album will contain more of his signature sound.

Savage Anthems

PARTYNEXTDOOR is known for his emotionally transparent lyrics where he is most vulnerable. Fans also love him for his spiteful material. PARTYMOBILE’s closing track, “Savage Anthem” is the epitome of Party’s relationship with toxic love. Songs like “Options” and “West District'' are also fan favorites among his discography. “Her Old Friends,” the first single for PND 4, lies within the same vein of those tracks as Party calls out his girl’s friends who encourage poor decisions. The song is a good sign that we can look forward to more toxicity on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s upcoming album.

Infectious Songwriting

PARTYNEXTDOOR established himself as not just a vocalist, producer, and songwriter for his own music, but for other artists. He has co-written on notable tracks such as Rihanna’s “Work” and “Sex With Me,” as well as her song with DJ Khaled, “Wild Thoughts.” Additionally, he has worked on songs for Kali Uchis, Christina Aguilera, Ne-Yo, and Kanye West. With many of these tracks being major hits, PARTYNEXTDOOR usually experiments more when it comes to his own albums. The first two classic PND installments contain his most undeniable anthems. Hopefully, he aims to outperform them on his next project. We can expect Party to make some more infectious hits of his own with his skillful songwriting on PND 4.

A Taste Of The Caribbean

PARTYNEXTDOOR has previously nodded to his Jamaican and Trinidadian heritage in his music. Songs like “Not Nice” and “Only U” on PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 contained elements of dancehall, as did “Run Up,” his hit collaboration with Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj. More recently, PARTYMOBILE also included dancehall tracks like “Eye On It” and tapped into West African and Brazilian influences. Also in 2020, he teamed up with Popcaan and Drake for “Twist & Turn,” a masterful blend of R&B and dancehall. Given how comfortable he sounds over music from the islands, we hope to receive more Caribbean-inspired music on PND 4.

OVO Collaborations

PARTYNEXTDOOR can certainly hold down an album on his own, but fans would not mind some collaborations with his OVO contemporaries. They would welcome another song with dvsn and a possible collaboration with the newly signed Naomi Sharon. PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake have a spotless track record of collaborative chemistry as Drizzy appears on each of his studio albums. They recently continued their musical streak on “Members Only” from For All The Dogs. In addition to his fellow OVO signees, we are hoping that Party will have producers from the label contributing beats to PND 4. He has a long history of working with OVO beat makers like 40, Boi-1da, and Frank Dukes, so we hope to see them in the album’s credits. Even if they do not produce on PND 4, we can count on PARTYNEXTDOOR to produce quality music for himself like on his previous works.

