PartyNextDoor "PND 4": What We Know

The wait for PARTYNEXTDOOR’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album PND 4 is almost over. This past weekend, he announced the album’s release date along with its third single, “Real Woman.” PND 4 sees PARTYNEXTDOOR continuing his legendary self-titled album series and marks his first full-length release in four years. Back in 2020, he dropped PARTYMOBILE, which included singles like “Loyal” featuring Drake and “Believe It” with Rihanna. Party began teasing PND 4 last year with cryptic hints on social media. He eventually announced its title alongside Drake at a “PARTYNEXTDOOR & Friends” show in Toronto.

Now, he is officially rolling out the album with official singles and a release date. Last week, the elusive Canadian R&B star sat down with Billboard for a rare interview. He provided context about its creation along with stories of his musical journey and biggest collaborations. As we await the album’s release, here is what we know so far about PARTYNEXTDOOR’s PND 4.

PND 4 Arrives Next Month

Last Thursday, PARTYNEXTDOOR premiered “Real Woman” as PND 4’s third single at a live performance at Billboard’s Stage at SXSW. At the end of the show, he revealed the album’s release date of April 26, 2024. Building further excitement for his latest effort, the release date and title are some of the only concrete details that he has shared. So far, he has not confirmed any possible collaborations with artists or producers. No tracklist or cover art has been revealed. One could speculate that the album’s artwork could potentially include the female silhouette that can be seen in both the release date announcement and the cover art for “Real Woman” and “Resentment.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Is Confident In His Next Release

In his latest Billboard cover story, PARTYNEXTDOOR declared that PND 4 will be his “most focused project yet.” “This is the hardest I have ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt. I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it,” he elaborated. Considering the classic status of the first two installments of PARTYNEXTDOOR, the singer is setting the bar quite high for himself. He also told Billboard that “he didn’t have that laser focus when it came to making his last two studio albums, PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 and PARTYMOBILE." Admitting to “handling that sh*t like demos'' on those albums, he said he was not “using everything” he learned as a producer, writer, and engineer, but promised to “never cheat on the quality of his art again.” This time, PARTYNEXTDOOR is clearly confident in his next release.

PND 4 Already Sounds Promising

So far, PND 4 already sounds promising, based on its singles. Ahead of the album’s release, we have received three different singles. In January 2023, PARTYNEXTDOOR released “Her Old Friends” and dropped off “Resentment” in July. The third and latest single, “Real Woman” coincides with the announcement of the album’s release date, Party’s Billboard cover story, and his recent live performances. There is no indication of whether a fourth single will drop before the album arrives, but there are numerous unreleased tracks that have become fan favorites.

Other Potential Songs

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 20: Jahron Anthony Brathwaite aka PartyNextDoor performs live on stage during a concert at the Astra on February 20, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s catalog of unreleased snippets is extensive with many of these tracks becoming cult classics despite no official drop. Even with three singles, numerous unreleased songs could land on PND 4. Since his last album in 2020, PARTYNEXTDOOR has been teasing new material on Instagram live. Unreleased tracks with fan-made titles like “Only One,” “Am I Wrong,” and “Would You Take Care Of Me” are possible contenders for the album’s tracklist. We will see what songs make the final cut on April 26.

A Tour Might Be Imminent

Part of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Billboard interview centered around live performance. “Outside of the PartyNextDoor & Friends Toronto show, Party has only performed at a handful of festivals (like Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends) and college shows since the pandemic’s live-music pause ended,” Heran Mamo writes in his article. However, these shows serve as a “prelude to Party’s next act,” as hinted by his manager, Tyler Henry. “We like to do a few each year to make sure we’re fresh and in front of people’s minds. It keeps us sharp for when a moment like this album comes,” he says.

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s recent performances at SXSW and Rolling Loud this past weekend are likely a part of this prelude. “Reconnecting with his fans live — and making sure the music he performs is of the highest possible quality — is, in the end, what fuels him,” Mamo writes. It is evident that performing live is an integral part of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s planned resurgence with PND 4, bringing his new material to life and reconnecting with his dedicated fanbase.

