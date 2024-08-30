Tommy Richman Delivers An Emotional Ballad With "THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE"

Tommy's high pitch vocals are so unique.

Tommy Richman has become both a darling and a mortal enemy in the eyes of hip-hop purists. The DMV/Woodbridge, Virginia singer and rapper has been making waves in the underground/indie scene for a few years now. Since being taken under by R&B mainstay Brent Faiyaz, his career has really blossomed. He's now a superstar in the making and like we said earlier there are some mixed feelings towards his growing popularity. "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" is the record that's been ruffling some feathers, but he is clearly not looking to fit into any mold. Tommy Richman is showing that with each new release, including on "THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE".

This single number four or five from his next full-length project COYOTE, which will be out on September 27. Part of the reason that Tommy Richman doesn't really conform to any sort of stereotype are his unique production choices and wild vocal delivery. His high pitch notes are something that no one could really replicate in our opinion. It might sound goofy and too over the top to some, but to us its a breath of fresh air. His upper register allows for the emotional weight of the song to really shine through. You can hear the wishful thinking in his voice somehow, as he dreams about wanting a girl to be in his life. Check out the single with the link below.

"THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE" - Tommy Richman

Quotable Lyrics: