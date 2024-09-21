Future Goes 3-For-3 On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares387 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Rapper Future performs onstage during Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
This stacked "Fire Emoji" update also features The Alchemist, Rich Homie Quan, GloRilla, Ray Vaughn, Lil Tecca, and more.

This was a pretty massive release week for hip-hop albums and singles, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round the best of the best up for your convenience. Leading the way is Future's MIXTAPE PLUTO, a hotly anticipated project that marks his third of the year. "TOO FAST," "LIL DEMON," and "READY TO COOK UP" are easy highlights to shout out for their woozy energy. In addition, we also got a new LP from Lil Tecca, PLAN A. While the record has a solid amount of variety and dynamism to it, we think that "I CAN'T LET GO" is a particularly electrifying note to start your journey with.

Also on Fire Emoji is the continuation of another wild 2024 run: The Alchemist's new album The Genuine Articulate. It's a short but very sweet effort, and we'd recommend "Details" with Larry June to hear one of the smoothest sample flips of the month so far. As far as other albums to look forward to, GloRilla recently released a single for her upcoming project Glorious, "Hollon." It's her trademark Memphis formula, but with more eerie synths and a more cavernous bass tone to spice things up from her work's usual (but still enjoyable) muddiness.

Read More: Gunna Reacts To His Feature On Future's Project Being Axed

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

But let's keep it moving on Fire Emoji with some quick single shout-outs. Nardo Wick and BossMan Dlow have some pretty menacing but chilled-out chemistry on "Oh S**t," whose piano keys contrast the more dark chords quite well. As part of his new comic book/single series, Kid Cudi released "DONT WORRY" with Chip Tha Ripper, a compelling mix of dreamy soundscapes and buzzing bass. On a slightly similar psychedelic tip, we have the latest auto-croon jam from TiaCorine, "Different Color Stones" and its playful attitude.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill pulled up in a "CYBER TRUCK" on his new single, which is exactly his style of sharp snares and confident flows. Ray Vaughn and SiR rep Top Dawg on the former's new song "Everybody Dies," which might be the most well-rounded release of the week. Finally, we wanted to pay tribute to Rich Homie Quan's memory by pointing you to his posthumous "Song Cry" single, notable for its emotional vulnerability and the dark context it now falls under. But through his catalog, his loved ones and fans can continue to celebrate his life and preserve his legacy. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.
Rest In Peace Rich Homie Quan.

Read More: Rich Homie Quan's Son Emotively Raps Along To His Music Onstage At Funeral

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...