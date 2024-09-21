Future Goes 3-For-3 On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

This stacked "Fire Emoji" update also features The Alchemist, Rich Homie Quan, GloRilla, Ray Vaughn, Lil Tecca, and more.

This was a pretty massive release week for hip-hop albums and singles, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round the best of the best up for your convenience. Leading the way is Future's MIXTAPE PLUTO, a hotly anticipated project that marks his third of the year. "TOO FAST," "LIL DEMON," and "READY TO COOK UP" are easy highlights to shout out for their woozy energy. In addition, we also got a new LP from Lil Tecca, PLAN A. While the record has a solid amount of variety and dynamism to it, we think that "I CAN'T LET GO" is a particularly electrifying note to start your journey with.

Also on Fire Emoji is the continuation of another wild 2024 run: The Alchemist's new album The Genuine Articulate. It's a short but very sweet effort, and we'd recommend "Details" with Larry June to hear one of the smoothest sample flips of the month so far. As far as other albums to look forward to, GloRilla recently released a single for her upcoming project Glorious, "Hollon." It's her trademark Memphis formula, but with more eerie synths and a more cavernous bass tone to spice things up from her work's usual (but still enjoyable) muddiness.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

But let's keep it moving on Fire Emoji with some quick single shout-outs. Nardo Wick and BossMan Dlow have some pretty menacing but chilled-out chemistry on "Oh S**t," whose piano keys contrast the more dark chords quite well. As part of his new comic book/single series, Kid Cudi released "DONT WORRY" with Chip Tha Ripper, a compelling mix of dreamy soundscapes and buzzing bass. On a slightly similar psychedelic tip, we have the latest auto-croon jam from TiaCorine, "Different Color Stones" and its playful attitude.