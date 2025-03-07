Playboi Carti Fans Torch Rapper After New Snippet Bites Yeat's Sound

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Playboi Carti performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Playboi Carti is really trying fans' patience with the rollout for his album, and now they have started to criticize the rapper's music.

Playboi Carti fans have it rough. Sure, every fanbase has their struggles, whether it be an artist's controversial statements or their waning musical output. But Playboi Carti doesn't even give fans an output or statements to debate. The rapper has strung listeners along for five years, and has yet to announce a proper release date for his third album. He released a snippet on Thursday, perhaps in an effort to quell frustrations, but it backfired. Fans were quick to point out the style of the snippet was emulative of Yeat.

The snippet is brief, but Playboi Carti debuts a completely different sound. The drums are harder and snappier, and his voice is more guttural. It sounds catchy, but it also sounds exactly like Yeat. And the comments exploded with unflattering comparisons. "Went from generational snippets like 'Cancun' to 2093 Yeat impressions," one fan tweeted. "Carti fans trolled Yeat for 2093," another recalled. "Just for their boy to do the same thing." The general consensus was that Playboi Carti was straining to keep a fresh and cutting-edge sound going into I AM MUSIC. The problem, as most pointed out, is that it has already been explored by another artist.

Playboi Carti Future Voice

This is not the first time Carti has been accused of biting other rappers. "All Red," the only single we've gotten from I AM MUSIC, was polarizing upon release. Many thought "All Red" was a Future song when they first heard it, and it's easy to understand why. Playboi Carti not only captured the vocal rhymes and flows of Pluto, but the rapper's choice of instrumental as well. It was a good Future song, but it was very much a Future song at the end of the day. Playboi Carti is talented enough to be able to put on different aesthetics and do them well, but his decision to do it so blatantly has fans frustrated.

Fans aren't the only frustrated ones, either. DJ Akademiks recently got on stream and claimed that Carti's record label is running out of patience with the rapper. "I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh," Ak explained. "They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man." Opium issued a pre-order link back in September, and if I AM MUSIC fails to drop in March, the label will be forced to refund fans. That is not going to go over well.

