Adam22 Weighs In On Chris Brown & Quavo Conspiracy Theories

Adam22 is someone who always looks to weigh in on hot-button issues that are happening in the hip-hop world. For instance, right now, fans are thinking about the ongoing beef between Chris Brown and Quavo. Overall, this has been a wild feud to watch play out. Numerous diss tracks have been released between the two, and it has made for lots of entertainment. For now, however, fans believe that Chris Brown is winning the beef, as his tracks have been a tiny bit more cohesive and scathing.

Recently, there was chatter about the psychological tactics being employed here. For instance, at a recent Quavo show, the crowd was practically empty. It wasn't looking too good, and fans were a bit shocked by what they were seeing. This subsequently led to a prevailing theory that Chris Brown was somehow behind all of this. People said that perhaps Brown bought out the tickets so that Quavo's show would look bad. In the eyes of Adam22, this is a bit far-fetched. After all, it would just put money in Quavo's pockets.

Adam22 Gives His Take

"Blaming this on Chris Brown seems like bullshit. It would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy enough tickets to fill that room," Adam wrote. "Yes I think CB has bread, no I don’t think he would spend that much bread to make an opp look silly for the night." Adam makes a good point, although it is hard to tell what really went down here. Either way, this beef is ramping up, and only time will tell whether or not it actually continues.

