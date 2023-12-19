Playboi Carti Fans Sell Grass Featured In “2024” Music Video

Fans of Playboi Carti can buy grass seen in the music video for "2024" on eBay.

Fans of Playboi Carti are selling grass that is visible in the music video for “2024” on eBay. User K1ertt kicked off the bidding on Sunday. While the price began at $27, the highest bid is all the way up to $10,200. As of Tuesday afternoon, 19 fans have put forth bids on the grass. The bidding will officially close on December 27. 

A description for the grass on eBay reads: "Are you tired of your boring old lawn? Upgrade to the VIP level with the one and only grass from a Playboi Carti music shot right here in Atlanta! Located at the Brookhaven Valero. This isn't your average turf – it's been blessed by Carti's vibes, making it the most hype grass on the market. Imagine the street cred your front yard will gain!"

The description continues: "Grown under the ATL sunshine, just like Carti's beats. Each blade has absorbed Carti's legendary energy, ensuring your yard stays lit 24/7. Guaranteed to make your neighbors jealous and wondering where you got that fire grass." Carti released the Kanye West-produced single, "2024,” last week, kicking off excitement for a new album from the elusive rapper. Further details on the project are unclear; however, Carti posed with Camila Cabello in the studio for a recent post on social media. He captioned the picture: “Baby Girl.” Check out the eBay page featuring grass from the set for Carti's "2024" below.

Playboi Carti Fans Sell Grass On eBay

A new album from Carti will be his first since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. That effort debuted atop the US Billboard 200, after earning 100,000 album-equivalent units. It’s Carti’s first No. 1 album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Playboi Carti on HotNewHipHop.

