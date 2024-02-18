Playboi Carti Tags Pharrell On IG Amid Collaboration Rumors

Playboi Carti tagged Pharrell on social media, amid rumors that the two are working on a collaboration. Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, Carti shared a clip of himself listening to the Rich Kidz song with Young Dro, "My Partna Dem." He tagged Pharrell in the first post and later shared a screenshot of the legendary producer promoting "I Am Music."

It's not the first time the two have hinted at working together on social media either. Back in December, Pharrell similarly promoted, "I Am Music." While neither has gone into details about what the project will be, Pharrell previously launched a “strategic consulting and creative collective” called "i am OTHER."

Read More: Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" Announced, Pharrell Reposts

Playboi Carti Performs At Lollapalooza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Rapper Playboi Carti performs on day 1 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

While exact details of Carti's next project remain unknown, he reflected on his recording process for the new music during an interview with Numéro Berlin in November. “I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing," he said at the time. "I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it’s the little things like that that keep me going, because I’m just trying to talk to myself.” Check out his teaser for working with Pharrell below.

Playboi Carti Hints At Working With Pharrell

Over the last several months, Carti has dropped a number of impressive singles including "2024," "H00DBYAIR," "EVILJ0RDAN," and more. He released his last full-length album, Whole Lotta Red, back in 2020. Be on the lookout for further updates on Playboi Carti and Pharrell on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reaches Out To Post Malone & Pharrell

[Via]