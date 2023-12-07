Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" Announced, Pharrell Reposts

Playboi Carti just announced I AM MUSIC; that's the most important thing you need to know right now about this news. Is it a new album, a clothing line, a new tour to account for his rescheduled dates, or something else entirely? Well, we don't know for sure, but that doesn't make this development any less exciting. After all, we usually only get radio silence on this matter, and official social media posts from him are far better than random leaks, assumptions, or other hints we usually get. What's more is that even Pharrell Williams shared this news on his pages, so we have more reason than ever to believe that another Christmas drop for the Whole Lotta Red superstar might be upon us.

However, we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves yet; we can't forget that this is Playboi Carti we're talking about. This has been a common cycle in the media for years now, only amplified by the longer we wait for it. For many fans out there, they probably won't believe it until they see new material on their preferred streaming service, but we can't ignore that there's some hope here. With other bizarre social media activity from him, though– one that had some fans thinking that he got hacked– we should take this with a grain of salt.

Pharrell Shares Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC Announcement

Furthermore, the inclusion of Pharrell into this equation is very interesting considering Playboi Carti's past releases. For example, for the aforementioned album WLR, he brought on Kanye West as its executive producer. As such, maybe the Neptunes legend will be the producer and fashion icon at the helm of this next project, or he's just simply as excited as we are. Either way, it certainly adds fuel to the speculative fire, especially with his own talk about having a lot of new music on the way.

Meanwhile, given past reports on Carti's album being called Music, this adds to the likelihood that this is an official album announcement. Is this going to sound like the cave he recorded in, or are we getting a completely new sound apart from the rage wave? Only time will tell, and we couldn't be happier to find out. For more news and the latest updates on Playboi Carti and Pharrell, log back into HNHH.

