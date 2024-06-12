Playboi Carti Continues To Be One Of The Many Subjects Of Ronnie Radke’s Frequent Twitter Rants

The pair had a legal battle over merch sales a few years ago.

Ronnie Radke, lead singer of rock band Falling In Reverse, is no stranger to speaking his mind online. That's caused him to spark controversy and beef with various other musicians and members of the music media. He's also been particularly litigious using the court system as both an attempt to silence some of his haters and also to profit off of his own brand. That was the case a few years ago when he sued Playboi Carti over some of the rapper's Whole Lotta Red merch. Radke claimed that by using the name of his band on his merch, Carti was infringing on Radke's copyright.

That issue was settled in the courts back in 2022 when Carti had to pay out a lump sum to the rock singer. But clearly Radke isn't done with his anger at the rapper as he took to Twitter to tell the full story to fans once again. "Put my band name on a shirt, I asked him nicely to take down he can keep the money just take it down, he replied “my bad I got you” left it up, warned him 3 more times he left me on read after sued him, he tried negotiating a small % I said get f*cked I’m taking 100% and also he paying my lawyer fees" he said in a tweet explaining what happened to a fan. But he didn't let the moment pass without doing even more bragging. Check out the full tweet he posted below.

Ronnie Radke Tweets About Playboi Carti

"He ultimately settled for 100% sent me all the profit. abd asked me to stop talking about him online. Cause he’s got this rock n roll goth boi image or whatever to uphold. so in shorter terms. Playboi carti had to hand me a bag," the remainder of Radke's tweet reads.