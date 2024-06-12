Yung Miami Gets Emotional On Fourth Anniversary Of Baby Daddy’s Death

BYCaroline Fisher863 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere of "You People" - Red Carpet
Yung Miami at the premiere of "You People" held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
The father of Yung Miami's child, Jai Wiggins, passed away weeks before their son's seventh birthday.

Yung Miami is known for her upbeat, outspoken demeanor, but that doesn't mean the City Girls star hasn't experienced a great deal of hardship. Back in 2020, the father of her first child, Jai Wiggins, passed away as a result of a shooting. In the past, she's admitted to feeling as though she never got the opportunity to properly mourn the loss due to her busy career. Now, however, she's looking back on his life in honor of the fourth anniversary of his death.

She took to her Instagram Story today to share some photos of her late ex posing alongside her son. "4 yrs wow," she wrote, adding a series of crying and broken-hearted emojis. She also shared a heartfelt Tweet about the anniversary, looking back on the tragic events that took place just before her son turned seven.

Read More: Yung Miami Praises Rihanna As Her Role Model, Fans Question The Comparison

Yung Miami Reflects On Jai's Passing

"It's been 4 yrs since my bd passed he died 2 weeks before my son 7th birthday my son turning 11 in 2 weeks ahhhhh," she wrote. "I'm trying not to cry today but the rain is not making it no better." Of course, countless fans are empathizing with the femcee as she reflects on the heartbreaking loss, and sending their condolences. This isn't the first time supporters have seen Yung Miami express sadness over Jai's passing, however.

In 2022, she shared an emotional post about his death, praising him for being a wonderful father to their son. "You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you," she shared. What do you think of Yung Miami looking back on the death of her child's father in honor of the fourth anniversary of his death? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami Opens Up On Relationship With JT, Explains Why They're Focusing On Solo Music

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)RelationshipsYung Miami Shares Photos From Her Late Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral34.7K
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesRelationshipsYung Miami Mourns Death Of Child's Father: "You Didn't Deserve This"12.9K
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BETRelationshipsJT Pays Tribute To Father Of Yung Miami's Child Following Tragic Death5.7K
Rich Fury / Staff / Getty ImagesRelationshipsYung Miami Filmed "P*ssy Talk" Visual As Son's Father "Was On His Death Bed"37.4K