Yung Miami Gets Emotional On Fourth Anniversary Of Baby Daddy’s Death

The father of Yung Miami's child, Jai Wiggins, passed away weeks before their son's seventh birthday.

Yung Miami is known for her upbeat, outspoken demeanor, but that doesn't mean the City Girls star hasn't experienced a great deal of hardship. Back in 2020, the father of her first child, Jai Wiggins, passed away as a result of a shooting. In the past, she's admitted to feeling as though she never got the opportunity to properly mourn the loss due to her busy career. Now, however, she's looking back on his life in honor of the fourth anniversary of his death.

She took to her Instagram Story today to share some photos of her late ex posing alongside her son. "4 yrs wow," she wrote, adding a series of crying and broken-hearted emojis. She also shared a heartfelt Tweet about the anniversary, looking back on the tragic events that took place just before her son turned seven.

Yung Miami Reflects On Jai's Passing

"It's been 4 yrs since my bd passed he died 2 weeks before my son 7th birthday my son turning 11 in 2 weeks ahhhhh," she wrote. "I'm trying not to cry today but the rain is not making it no better." Of course, countless fans are empathizing with the femcee as she reflects on the heartbreaking loss, and sending their condolences. This isn't the first time supporters have seen Yung Miami express sadness over Jai's passing, however.