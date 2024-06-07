Yung Miami Praises Rihanna As Her Role Model, Fans Question The Comparison

Yung Miami wants to be just like Rihanna, but it seems to be more about her business acumen than her artistic aesthetics.

Yung Miami caught some undue flack from the Internet recently, all for her aspirational goals to one day become one of the music industry's billionaires. Moreover, she recently reacted to the launch of Rihanna's new haircare line and remarked how this represents what she wants to do with her own career as far as scale and reach. "Who I aspire to be!!!! That bag & status different!!" the former City Girl shared on her Instagram Story, and in the comments section of the Instagram post covering this down below, you'll see some skeptical and defensive reactions alike. "How can yall have anything negative to say about this?! Shes inspired!" one fan wrote, with another adding "Whew Chile...we got a ton of work to do! [crying-laughing emoji]."

Furthermore, most people who made fun of Yung Miami's aspirations referred more heavily to her alleged involvement in the Diddy scandal. For those unaware, a lawsuit named her as someone allegedly hired as a "sex worker" by Sean Combs, and also included claims of drug trafficking, assault, abuse, and more. Of course, most of these claims are still unverified and unclear under a court of law, especially those relating to the Florida MC. Still, it's definitely not a good look for someone who wants to be a mogul one day.

Yung Miami Aspires To Be Like Rihanna: See Comments For Reactions

Regardless, Yung Miami is looking forward to what the rest of her career, brand partnerships, and business ventures bring, especially in this new, exciting chapter of her life. "I had to really get back in my bag," she told Complex of the City Girls split with JT. "People had just been talking to me crazy… So just going through s**t really motivated me to get in the studio and make music. I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces.

"We older now, and she [JT] was doing her own thing," Yung Miami continued. "She on the West Coast, I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting. It just wasn’t working no more."

