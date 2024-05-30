Yung Miami Is Not Convinced Drake Got A BBL: “That’s A Lot Of A**”

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 10, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Yung Miami attends a Tommy Hilfiger brunch in Tribeca on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Yung Miami prefers her men without BBLs.

Amid Drake's infamous "20 v. 1" feud, Rick Ross accused him of undergoing plastic surgery, giving him the nickname "BBL Drizzy." As the battle progressed, Metro Boomin invited artists from around the world to jump in over his beat of the same name, offering a huge cash prize to whoever's finished product he liked the most. Drake himself even recently decided to hop on the viral beat alongside Sexyy Red, on a track from her new EP "U My Everything." He flipped the phrase in his favor, claiming that while he doesn't have a BBL, lucky ladies looking to tweak their appearances go to him for funding.

Of course, most don't believe that Drake actually underwent the procedure, and instead use the humorous nickname just to mock the Toronto-born performer and suggest he's fake. Either way, Yung Miami gave her analysis of the rumors during a recent interview with Complex. According to her, there's no way he got a BBL, as it would be strikingly obvious if he did.

Yung Miami Prefers Men With No A**

"Do you know what a BBL is?" she asked interviewer Yedoye Travis. "That's a lot of a**. A BBL is a big a**." The City Girl went on to share her take on men in general getting the procedure, revealing that she's personally not a fan. "I don't want no man with no a**," she explained. "No, it can't be like an a** a**."

While Yung Miami herself prefers her men with little to no junk in the trunk, she encourages people to do whatever they choose with their own appearances, reminding them that "we've all gotta die one day." What do you think of Yung Miami shutting down rumors that Drake has a BBL? Do you agree with her or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

