Yung Miami & Southside Relationship Timeline

Yung Miami and Southside, both influential in their own right, had a rollercoaster ride of a relationship. As with most celeb relationships, this one also played out in the full glare of the media. The former couple went from showing public displays of affection to welcoming a child to parting ways. However, even after their breakup, the pair have been seen together on a few occasions. Most recently, Yung Miami and Southside were spotted together in Atlanta. This is amidst the ongoing Diddy scandal. As a result, fans are curious about the nature of Yung Miami’s relationship with the mogul, as well as with Southside.

2018: The Spark

Yung Miami and Southside, a prolific record producer, began dating sometime in 2018. Their relationship first became public knowledge in December, when Yung Miami hinted that she was in a relationship. In the now-deleted video, she showed off the expensive gifts she had received from her man to her followers on Instagram. She revealed that she had “f*cked around and fell in love.” Although fans were happy for her, there was no indication of who her man was. They did not have to wait too long though. Under an Instagram photo of Southside’s, Yung Miami commented: “Mine.” That was enough of a confirmation, and soon after, the couple was spotted on a tropical vacation.

December 18, 2018: Over Already?

Two weeks after their relationship went public, Southside announced he was no longer with Yung Miami. On December 18, Southside jumped on Instagram Live and confirmed that the two were no longer an item. “These rap hoes be lame as f*ck,” he said. “You feeling yourself. Stop feeling yourself… Nah I don't go with that hoe no more. I don't fuck with that hoe. I'm good. I'm all the way cool on it."



He went on a long rant and soon claimed that the City Girls rapper had said she was single in an IG Live. He stated: “Nobody don’t give a f*ck if you single. Who cares? No one is going to wife you, sweetie. They see what you really look like without your wig on and shit, they’re not going to want to f*ck with you.” Evidently, Southside’s hurtful comments were met with backlash, and many came to Yung Miami’s defense. Fans commented that Southside was simply being overly emotional and airing his grievances in an unseemly manner. Surprisingly, the couple reconciled and reunited a week later.

2019: Welcoming Baby Summer

Following their reconciliation, Southside and Yung Miami took the public love to a whole new level. They frequently posted pictures and videos together, showcasing their affection. One of the most significant milestones of their relationship came with the birth of their daughter, Summer Miami in October 2019. The arrival of Summer was a joyous occasion for both parents, who shared their excitement with their followers. Yung Miami posted photos of the newborn sleeping alongside Southside, with the caption: “Summer Miami. So happy & blessed.”

September 2020: Yung Miami And Southside Call It Quits

2020 was challenging for Miami and Southside, leading to them saying their final goodbyes to their relationship. At the time, rumors had already been circulating that the couple had called it quits, but confirmation came when Miami celebrated life as a single woman. After gathering her friends for a yacht trip, she posted pictures of herself living it up. Yung Miami and her girls hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate and raise a toast.

She didn’t give a reason as to why she and Southside had broken up, leaving fans to speculate. Southside, on the other hand, kept his cool. After confirming his side of the breakup, he insisted that he and Yung Miami were on good terms. He said: “I ain’t mad about none of that s**t,” he says. “I’m a hunnid. I ain’t finna get on here and do all that. Took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best.” The former couple continue to co-parent their daughter Summer, and expressed mutual respect and admiration, focusing on providing a loving environment for their child.

2024: A New Chapter?

In July 2023, Southside and Yung Miami were together in the studio, sparking rumors that they would collaborate on some music. There were no speculations as to whether the two were back together, as Southside had commented previously that they were no longer intimate. Yung Miami was also in a relationship with Diddy since the year before. The two were, however, spotted clubbing together in January, 2024.

Following the abusive hotel footage of Diddy that went viral, Yung Miami unfollowed him. Hours later, she was spotted once again with Southside in Atlanta, Georgia. They were captured by the popular ATL photographer Prince A Williams. Although their time together wasn’t all roses, it seems that the former couple have found peace in being present with each other.

