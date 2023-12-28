Yung Miami & Southside Pose With Daughter Summer In Adorable New Christmas Photos

Recently, Yung Miami took to social media to unveil some sweet Christmas shots of her and her family. In one of the photos, the City Girl is seen sitting on a sofa next to Santa Claus, accompanied by Southside and their daughter Summer. The adorable trio looked to be in good spirits for the heartwarming photoshoot, making the most of their quality time together.

The four-year-old and her mother rocked some bright pink matching PJs, while her father opted for some similarly festive red ones. Of course, all of the family's coordinating sleepwear is from Yung Miami's Caresha Please holiday collection, which boasts pajamas for men, women, and children, as well as some fun wrapping paper and cards.

Yung Miami Unveils Sweet New Holiday Family Photos

Fans are glad to see that the two co-parents enjoyed the holiday season alongside their little one. This isn't the first time they teamed up to make Summer feel special, however. Back in October, the duo celebrated their daughter's birthday, going all out with a Barbie-inspired photoshoot. "Happy 4th Birthday to my life-sized Barbie," Yung Miami captioned a fun clip from the occasion. "I love you so much my little superstar." Southside shared a similarly heartfelt message for his sixth child, noting how she always manages to put a smile on his face.

"Happy birthday my beautiful daughter. I love [you] so much, I don't care what's going [on] you have the power to brighten my day. I love you Summer, [today] is your day," he wrote. As for how the former couple manages to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship, Southside told Bootleg Kev last year that their secret is "just no sex." What do you think of Yung Miami and Southside's Christmas photos with their daughter, Summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

