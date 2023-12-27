Yung Miami Shows Off Her Grandma's Holiday Dance Moves

Miami shared her holiday experience with fans on Instagram.

For many people, the holidays are a time for not just gathering around family, but celebrating them. That's also the case for some of the biggest celebrities and musicians out there, including Yung Miami. "Yeahhh don't play with my grandma" the City Girl rapper captioned a video shared to her Instagram story earlier this week. In the clip, as you'd expect it feature Miami's grandma showing off her dance moves in some Christmas-themed clothes.

In the comments of a repost of the video, fans weigh in on the clip and crack some jokes about it. "Grandma said imma show yall who started this city girl sh!t" the top comment on the post hilariously reads. "I just know she was a problem in her prime" and "That City Girl spirit had possessed every woman they family 6 generations straight" two other comments read. Check out the hilarious video and some of the even funnier fan reactions to it below.

Yung Miami's Grandma Video

This isn't the first time Miami has shared clips of her family but earlier this year it backfired. She shared a video of her dad dancing that had fans getting surprisingly thirsty. That led Miami to clap back at fans telling them to leave her dad alone. But fans hit back once again, calling her a hypocrite for dating Diddy, who is old enough to be her dad.

Yung Miami also found herself in trouble with fans for another reason relating to Diddy. The legendary rap mogul is currently facing a series of lawsuits filed against him full of damning allegations of decades of abuse. While he's denied all the accusations, it's put many in the rap world in an awkward place. None more than Miami who has strategically said very little about any of the accusations since they first emerged last month. What do you think of the hilarious video Yung Miami shared of her Grandma dancing on Christmas? Let us know in the comment section below.

