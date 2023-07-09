Yung Miami and Southside co-parent their two-year-old daughter Summer. It’s a major change from the once-rocky relationship that often made headlines. Recently Southside revealed what their key to successfully co-parenting was. “The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex,” he explained. “You cannot have sex with your baby mommas. You can’t have … I got a girlfriend too, so you can’t have sex with your baby mommas with a girlfriend,” the producer told Bootleg Kev in May.

Obviously, that quote proved a little contentious, as one of his baby mamas later called him a deadbeat dad. ““Times have been hard for us this year with maintaining bills and putting food on the table,” she wrote at the time. “My son’s father is a wealthy producer named Southside 808mafia who refuses to send support payments for his 7 year old son. He knows this is his son and has stopped supporting since I am seeking child support through the courts because he IS NOT consistent with helping his son with his half,” a woman named Ashley claimed in a GoFundMe. Regardless, it appears that his co-parenting is going well enough with Yung Miami that they are working together.

Yung Miami And Southside In Studio

Images and videos posted to their respective Instagram stories appeared to confirm that Yung Miami and Southside were working together. Both parties appeared to post from the same recording studio. Furthermore, Southside added the caption “Still locked in no days off.” This likely points to the pair working together on new music. However, it could also be as innocuous as a co-parenting arrangement with Summer. This could especially be the case given Southside’s caption. Perhaps he has been busy with work as of late.

However, it’s unclear if this is a solo project or related to The City Girls album that Miami has said is coming later this summer. The group hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Girls On Lock, which peaked at #29 on the charts. However, they have released a trio of singles ahead of the album release. “Act Bad” with Diddy and Fabolous, “I Need A Thug”, and “Piñata” all failed to chart. Furthermore, people were slightly confused why outlets were making a big deal about the photos. “Well… he’s a producer, she’s a rapper so them being in studio is normal. Then they have a kid together so them being around each other ain’t really a surprise either 😂,” wrote on person.

