Yung Miami & Southside Party Together, Ironically Bump "F My Baby Dad"

They laughed Sexyy Red's lyrics off to one another as they enjoyed a club outing, which might be the former couple's first post-Christmas link-up.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
On Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow," she proclaims: "F**k my baby dad," and although Yung Miami loves the song, it seems like she doesn't quite agree. Moreover, she recently hit up the Opium club in Atlanta, Georgia with none other than Southside, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter named Summer. Not only that, but they actually seemed to have a great time together, with the City Girl singing the aforementioned chorus to the producer as he laughs it off. Despite the soundtrack choice being almost too perfect for some drama, it's even better to see these two just have a great time.

"Happy 4th Birthday to my life-sized Barbie," Yung Miami captioned her Instagram post for Summer earlier this year. "I love you so much my little superstar [heart emojis]." "Happy birthday my beautiful daughter," Southside wrote in a loving and celebratory message of his own. "I love [you] so much, I don't care what's going [on] you have the power to brighten my day. I love you Summer, [today] is your day." After the family spent some quality time together for Christmas, we're glad to see those positive vibes rolled over into 2024.

Southside & Yung Miami Turn Up In Atlanta: Watch

As for their "business only" relationship, Southside explained how he and Yung Miami reached a healthy, happy, and amicable co-parent bond. "I'm proud of them like cr*zy," he expressed of the City Girls on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. "The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex. Cannot have sex with your baby mamas. You can't have– I got a girlfriend too, so you can't have sex with your baby mamas [as if it was] with a girlfriend. Very cordial and friendly."

Meanwhile, despite this healthy relationship, it's clear that it was also the source of tension for a couple of interactions the beatmaker had with other stars as of late. For example, he appeared to call out Diddy, who Caresha was very tight with before... well, whatever caused her distance before a wave of sexual assault allegations against him most likely sealed it in stone. We'll see if the former couple stays on a happy path, though. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yung Miami and Southside.

