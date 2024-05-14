Yung Miami Sells “The Gays” Merch With Proceeds Going To LGBTQ+ Causes

2022 ONE MusicFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Yung Miami is selling shirts for "The Gays."

Yung Miami has curated a capsule collection featuring the phrase, “The Gays,” that she will be selling and giving the proceeds from to support GLAAD for LGBTQ+ programming. The move comes after she attended the GLAAD Awards in New York City, last week. She shared a teaser video for the drop on social media, Monday, featuring the caption: "Surprise drop this Friday May 17th in celebration of Pride month coming this June! This one is for THE GAYS a portion of the proceeds will be donated to @glaad for LGBTQ programming."

“In light of gay pride, I wanted to do something for the LGBTQ community which is a big part of my fan base,” Yung Miami further said in a press statement. “Oftentimes, I feel they’re left out so I wanted to celebrate and dedicate this collection to them to make sure they feel seen and heard.” 

Yung Miami During The GLAAD Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Yung Miami during the 2024 G.L.A.A.D. Media. Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The move comes after Miami previously faced backlash from the community for resurfaced homophobic tweets in 2018 regarding the idea of having a gay son. She apologized with a statement on social media at the time. “My deepest apologies and heart goes out to those who have that tweet and were offended by that. The City Girls appreciate all of their support no matter what their sexuality is,” she wrote. “The comments I made about Haitians I was wrong and immature to even let my opinion about an individual person be my opinion about an entire culture." Some users on social media also brought up the old tweets in response to the new merch.

Yung Miami Announces "The Gays" Collection

Check out Miami's "The Gays" merch above. The pieces will be available on her website, Caresha Please, on Friday, May 17th. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

