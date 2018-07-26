proceeds
- MusicJustin Bieber & Ariana Grande Announce New Collab "Stuck With U"Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are dropping a new collab, "Stuck With U," next Friday, and all the proceeds are going toward coronavirus relief efforts.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B To Donate Her Profits From "Coronavirus" To CharityCardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz will be donating the royalties they make off of the "Coronavirus" song to food banks and shelters helping those affected by the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- StreetwearNipsey Hussle's Kids Will Receive 100% Of Net Proceeds From TMC X Fear Of God Collab100% of the proceeds from Marathon x Fear of God collab will go to Nipsey's kids.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande Donates Proceeds Of Atlanta Show To Planned ParenthoodAriana's contributions have not gone unnoticed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller "Swim Forever" Merch Available For 48-Hour WindowAll the proceeds go towards "The Mac Miller Circles Fund."By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Montana Donating All Proceeds From “Famous" Remix To Uganda HospitalFrench Montana a real one for giving back and making a difference.By Kevin Goddard
- StreetwearEminem Enters Legal Battle With Detroit Clothing Retailer Over "313" TrademarkEminem and Clement (Fame) Brown are fighting usage of the Detroit area code.By Devin Ch