Yung Miami Hit With JT Style-Biting Accusations After Debuting Blonde Hair

Yung Miami and JT have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in the past, and evidently, social media users are willing to take any opportunity to pit the City Girls against each other. Today, for example, the Caresha Please host took to Instagram to share some new photos. In them, she rocks a blonde hairdo complete with a side bang, an edgy black dress, and some bold silver jewelry.

While plenty of fans rushed to the comments section to praise Yung Miami for the photos, others were quick to point out some similarities to a recent post by JT. A few days ago, the "Okay" rapper shared some shots of herself posing on a couch, also sporting bright blonde hair with a side bang. Unfortunately, some critics think Yung Miami's look was a bit too similar to JT's for it to be a coincidence.

Yung Miami Stuns In New Blonde Photos

"That ain’t Caresha that’s Jatavia," one commenter writes under Yung Miami's post. “Not the JT wig. Caresha is spiraling," another says. Various others agreed, prompting Yung Miami's hairstylist to chime in to clear things up. “Hair by me & Sorry JT did not do this style," @thetahamanii," clarified. "Two COMPLETELY different styles.” Regardless, the accusations persist.

Obviously, this isn't the first time Yung Miami's sported blonde hair with a side bang, nor is it JT's. While it's certainly possible that the "CFWM" performer took a bit of inspiration from her fellow femcee's look, it's safe to say that commenters are just trying to stir things up.

Critics Think Yung Miami's Post Was Too Similar To JT's

What do you think of social media users accusing Yung Miami of copying JT's style? Do you agree that their looks were too similar, or are critics just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

