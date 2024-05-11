Yung Miami Hit With JT Style-Biting Accusations After Debuting Blonde Hair

BYCaroline Fisher352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Some JT fans aren't happy.

Yung Miami and JT have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in the past, and evidently, social media users are willing to take any opportunity to pit the City Girls against each other. Today, for example, the Caresha Please host took to Instagram to share some new photos. In them, she rocks a blonde hairdo complete with a side bang, an edgy black dress, and some bold silver jewelry.

While plenty of fans rushed to the comments section to praise Yung Miami for the photos, others were quick to point out some similarities to a recent post by JT. A few days ago, the "Okay" rapper shared some shots of herself posing on a couch, also sporting bright blonde hair with a side bang. Unfortunately, some critics think Yung Miami's look was a bit too similar to JT's for it to be a coincidence.

Read More: Yung Miami Is "Tired" Of The Drama In Her Life Lately

Yung Miami Stuns In New Blonde Photos

"That ain’t Caresha that’s Jatavia," one commenter writes under Yung Miami's post. “Not the JT wig. Caresha is spiraling," another says. Various others agreed, prompting Yung Miami's hairstylist to chime in to clear things up. “Hair by me & Sorry JT did not do this style," @thetahamanii," clarified. "Two COMPLETELY different styles.” Regardless, the accusations persist.

Obviously, this isn't the first time Yung Miami's sported blonde hair with a side bang, nor is it JT's. While it's certainly possible that the "CFWM" performer took a bit of inspiration from her fellow femcee's look, it's safe to say that commenters are just trying to stir things up.

Critics Think Yung Miami's Post Was Too Similar To JT's

What do you think of social media users accusing Yung Miami of copying JT's style? Do you agree that their looks were too similar, or are critics just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: JT Likes A Fans Tweet Weighing In On Her Beef With GloRilla

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 10, 2023StreetwearYung Miami Lives Her Best Life On Birthday Trip Amid "50/50" Criticism17.1K
2023 Broccoli City FestivalStreetwearYung Miami Shuts Down Fan Trying To Roast Her Beyonce Show Outfit5.4K
2021 Revolt SummitStreetwearYung Miami Gets Called Out For Supporting JT Following Feud, She Fires Back
YungMiamiJTGloRillaDramaStreetwearYung Miami Is "Tired" Of The Drama In Her Life Lately3.3K