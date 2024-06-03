Yung Miami Opens Up On Relationship With JT, Explains Why They're Focusing On Solo Music

Yung Miami has finally spoken at length about focusing on solo music following a rumored split from her City Girls partner, JT. Speaking with Complex on Monday, Miami explained that the two rappers were in "different spaces" following the release of their latest album, RAW, but are still on good terms. That album only reached as high as 117 on the US Billboard 200 in October 2023.
“I had to really get back in my bag. People had just been talking to me crazy… So just going through s**t really motivated me to get in the studio and make music,” Miami said. From there, she admitted that RAW "didn’t do too well," and it inspired her to want to get to work on solo music.
Yung Miami & JT Perform Together At The Roots Picnic
“I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces,” she explained. “We older now, and she [JT] was doing her own thing. She on the West Coast, I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting. It just wasn’t working no more.”
Yung Miami and JT got into a heated argument on social media, earlier this year, prompting fans to theorize the City Girls were done. Regardless, they quickly made amends and expressed their love for one another. Addressing the incident with Complex, Miami described it as the result of "sisterhood" and described JT as "family." Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.
