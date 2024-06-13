City Girls Fans Question Why JT & Yung Miami Are Listed As Separate Artists In Camila Cabello Tracklist

Fans came up with a variety of reasons they may be operating separately.

The future of the City Girls as a duo has been in question since last year. The pair reunited after a 3 year gap in new studio albums with RAW. The project sported features from Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Muni Long, and Kim Petras, but that didn't help it sell copies. The album under-performed commercially leading many to question whether the pair were better off focusing on solo work. Some of that debate sparked from "No Bars" a solo single JT dropped last year which many thought was the best song on their new album. She's continued dropping new solo singles this year with her songs "Sideways" and "OKAY. " She also popped up for a memorable guest verse on the Doechii single "Alter Ego."

Earlier this week, fans got more evidence that the pair may be planning to work more as solo artists going forward. The new album from pop singer Camila Cabello s due out later this month, her first since 2022's Familia. She's already dropped singles from the album that features appearances from Playboi Carti and Lil Nas X and now revealed the entire tracklist. That includes the song "Dade County Dreaming" which features both of the City Girls on it. But instead of being listed as "City Girls" they're credited as JT and Yung Miami. The move sparked debate among fans online about the future of the pair's rap project. Check out a post commenting on the debate spawning from Camila's announcement below.

JT And Yung Miami's Credits Lead City Girls Fans To Debate

In the comments, fans debate the possible reasons for the pair being listed as separate artists. "Why are yall surprised? 🤔 They’ve been pushing their individual identities for YEARS!!!! Rebranding themselves, Dropping hint after hint 😭" one commenter suggests. "They are probably contractually tied to City Girls but are free to work as “independent artists” So if they perform under City Girls Quality Control gets paid but if they perform individually they get paid independent" another fan theorizes.