City Girls Fans Question Why JT & Yung Miami Are Listed As Separate Artists In Camila Cabello Tracklist

BYLavender Alexandria351 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Fans came up with a variety of reasons they may be operating separately.

The future of the City Girls as a duo has been in question since last year. The pair reunited after a 3 year gap in new studio albums with RAW. The project sported features from Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Muni Long, and Kim Petras, but that didn't help it sell copies. The album under-performed commercially leading many to question whether the pair were better off focusing on solo work. Some of that debate sparked from "No Bars" a solo single JT dropped last year which many thought was the best song on their new album. She's continued dropping new solo singles this year with her songs "Sideways" and "OKAY. " She also popped up for a memorable guest verse on the Doechii single "Alter Ego."

Earlier this week, fans got more evidence that the pair may be planning to work more as solo artists going forward. The new album from pop singer Camila Cabello s due out later this month, her first since 2022's Familia. She's already dropped singles from the album that features appearances from Playboi Carti and Lil Nas X and now revealed the entire tracklist. That includes the song "Dade County Dreaming" which features both of the City Girls on it. But instead of being listed as "City Girls" they're credited as JT and Yung Miami. The move sparked debate among fans online about the future of the pair's rap project. Check out a post commenting on the debate spawning from Camila's announcement below.

Read More: JT Calls Out Even More Rappers On Extended Version Of "Okay"

JT And Yung Miami's Credits Lead City Girls Fans To Debate

In the comments, fans debate the possible reasons for the pair being listed as separate artists. "Why are yall surprised? 🤔 They’ve been pushing their individual identities for YEARS!!!! Rebranding themselves, Dropping hint after hint 😭" one commenter suggests. "They are probably contractually tied to City Girls but are free to work as “independent artists” So if they perform under City Girls Quality Control gets paid but if they perform individually they get paid independent" another fan theorizes.

What do you think of JT and Yung Miami being listed as separate artists in the tracklist of Camila Cabello's new album? Do you think they will release any more material as a duo going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Miami Opens Up On Relationship With JT, Explains Why They're Focusing On Solo Music

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2023 Rolling Loud Los AngelesMusicJT Previews New Solo Music With Karaoke Videos586
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicCity Girls Don't Have A Single Bad Project According To JT1195
2022 ONE MusicFestMusicYung Miami Called Out By Fans For Support Of Sukihana's JT Diss1.5K
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City GirlsMusicCity Girls Unveil "RAW" Tracklist Featuring Lil Durk, Usher, And More3.0K