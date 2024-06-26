JT Reveals That “Ego” Played A Role In Public Spat With Yung Miami

According to JT, the disagreement is now "funny" to both her and Yung Miami.

It goes without saying that collaborators don't always get along, and the City Girls are certainly no exception. Earlier this year, the duo got into a heated spat on social media, and feelings were hurt despite them making up in a matter of hours. Luckily, JT opened up about how the public disagreement impacted her during a recent chat with Keke Palmer and revealed that now, they're both able to look back at it and laugh.

“I did not want that to happen... When you get to the point of ego…it gets there. You forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults," she explained. “It happened and it was st*pid, and it’s done. It’s over with and now it’s funny to both of us. It’s hilarious to both of us. Now, it’s just a funny thing in time to us.”

JT Opens Up About Clashing With Yung Miami

They've yet to reveal exactly what prompted the back and forth, though JT claims that neither of them was in the right. “She should be able to tell her side or how she feel,” she told Palmer. “Because we both were dead a** wrong. It wasn’t no right person in that situation, and I feel like that’s just something that we should talk about as adults.”