Yung Miami Served With Lawsuit At Her Houston Pool Party, Has Unbothered Reaction

Yung Miami hasn't said much about her alleged involvement in the Diddy accusations, but it turns out that she apparently has other legal issues to deal with. Moreover, a lawsuit server recently recorded the before and during process of serving her with a copyright infringement lawsuit from the "Act Bad" brand at her recent pool party in Houston. "Okay," you can presumably hear the City Girl exclaim after he handed her the papers and quickly walked away. Many folks in the comments section of the video below remarked how this is questionable recording from a process server, and whether or not it should constitute significant action against him from his employers or otherwise.

Furthermore, it's likely that she will let this roll off her shoulder as she has with the Diddy situation -– at least personally, as her legal team was quick to act. However, fans also want Yung Miami to respond to another situation: that of her City Girls partner JT. For those unaware, she and GloRilla had a pretty nasty social media spat recently, one with no resolution at press time despite less shots. Many feel that Miami should stick up for her rap teammate, but this is a situation in which folks probably don't need others to step in to bodyguard.

Yung Miami Served With Legal Papers At Houston Party: Watch

Elsewhere, Caresha also spent a lot of time recently with other peers in the femcee world. For example, following a challenge, she and Sexyy Redd engaged in a twerk-off to the latter's newest single, "Get It Sexyy." While there are no new Yung Miami collaborations on the cards at press time (aside from a Skilla Baby cut), it's likely that she will continue on her solo streak as of late and come through with more activity this year. After all, it's not like controversy or online discussion ever hampered her efforts in the past.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this situation? Do you think the Florida native will address any of these legal battles herself soon, or will you be content with bumping that new song with Skilla? However you may feel, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Yung Miami.

