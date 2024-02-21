Yung Miami Called Out By Security Claiming She Ignored Them

The way the musicians and celebrities at large interact with the general public can often be heavily scrutinized. Sometimes the public's entire perception of an artist can come from how they treat the everyday people they interact with. That's why a new video of a security officer from this year's Super Bowl calling out Yung Miami has so many people talking.

The claim was made in a TikTok by a woman who appears to have worked as security at the Super Bowl. The video features a compilation of videos she took while working the event that show off some of her interactions with celebrities. At the end of the video though, she calls out Yung Miami by name. She tells a story of trying to interact with her politely and being walled off completely. She then compares Miami's behavior to some of the other celebrities that she feels were nicer to her. Check out the entire video of her footage and explanation below.

Yung Miami Called Rude In New TikTok

In the comments, fans surprisingly come to Miami's defense. "They don't owe y'all nothing and if you security you need to be working and not fanning out" one of the top comments on the post reads. It isn't even the most robust refutation of the video though. Miami herself jumped in the comments to defend what happened. "How tf I'm suppose to hear you if one I'm on the phone. 2. You WHISPERED that's my "good sis Caresha" like you're literally whispering in the video! where in the video or where's the audio of you trying to get my attention. How much they paying yall for this hate train I wanna sign up?!" her response reads.

Yung Miami dropped her newest album as one half of City Girls last year. Unfortunately, the album didn't perform as well commercially as many of their fans were expecting. What do you think of the security officer's claim in their new TikTok? Do you agree with fans that Yung Miami doesn't owe anyone anything? Let us know in the comment section below.

