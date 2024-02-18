Yung Miami & Kevin Durant Hug At All-Star Game, Fans Ship It

Fans are absolutely here for the hypothetical couple of Kevin Durant and Yung Miami. The two were spotted sharing a hug at the NBA All-Star Game, driving fans wild. "Caresha THIS is who you should rock with! KD so unproblematic and comes from a good family 🙌🏾," one person noted. "Naw that was a special hug. He definitely whispered something in that ear, then told her don’t react. I’ll send u my info in the dm," theorized another.

However, of course, there were plenty of people on hand to point out that the rabid shipping was a little weird. "And let’s not act like this ain’t just two people being cordial," one person argued. "Damn… can’t even hug nobody in peace 🤦🏾‍♀️," lamented another.

Draymond Green Calls Out Kevin Durant

However, not everyone has been rolling with Durant in recent days. During a lengthy rant on The Draymond Green Show, Green called out his former teammate. "[Nurkic] and Kevin [Durant] questioning my character before," Green said. "As if you're going to question somebody's character about a basketball game, as if this is not real life, as if that don't affect people's pockets. I think all of it was really cowardly… I think they all wack. Both of them. Everyone was questioning what I said to KD after the game… This is me. I do this. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this. Which is the same thing I said in that Clippers game years ago. Been winning championships. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this when you leave here. Didn't lie. Got fined a whole game check… Fast forward, wasn't a lie," Green said.

Furthermore, Green went after Durant's teammate, Jusuf Nurkic. During the same segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension last week. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just made that Green had cooked him all game. Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

