Kevin Durant Confronts Mavs Fans After Alleged Disrespect

There was a tense moment before Suns-Mavericks Thursday night as Kevin Durant appeared to take issue with comments made by two courtside Mavs fans. As the Suns came out onto the court for warmups, two Mavs fans appeared to shout something at Durant. In response, Durant came over to the couple began staring them down as one of them continually asked him for a high five. However, the footage of the incident posted online makes it unclear what was said to Durant. However, it's clear that the Suns veteran was not happy with what was said. Furthermore, Durant was later seen going back over to the couple along with arena personnel.

The Suns would end up losing by ten as the team continued in their struggles to find consistency. Durant had 23 points and 6 assists in the loss. Furthermore, he did not address the pregame incident in the postgame media scrum. This remains a developing story.

Read More: Yung Miami & Kevin Durant Hug At All-Star Game, Fans Ship It

Draymond Green Calls Out Kevin Durant

However, random Mavs fans are not the only people coming after Durant as of late. During a lengthy rant on The Draymond Green Show, Green called out his former teammate. "[Nurkic] and Kevin [Durant] questioning my character before," Green said. "As if you're going to question somebody's character about a basketball game, as if this is not real life, as if that don't affect people's pockets. I think all of it was really cowardly… I think they all wack. Both of them. Everyone was questioning what I said to KD after the game… This is me. I do this. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this. Which is the same thing I said in that Clippers game years ago. Been winning championships. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this when you leave here. Didn't lie. Got fined a whole game check… Fast forward, wasn't a lie," Green said.

Furthermore, Green went after Durant's teammate, Jusuf Nurkic. During the same segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just made that Green had cooked him all game. Additionally, Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

Read More: Angel Reese's Pep Talk For Hailey Van Lith Draws Draymond Green & Kevin Durant Comparisons

[via]