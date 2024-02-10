Yung Miami Gives Pregnancy Tests & More Lewd Items For Birthday Trip Guests

While a lot of folks were clowning the City Girl online for doing this for her 30th birthday, others would argue there's no better way to celebrate.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 25, 2023

Yung Miami turns 30 tomorrow (Sunday, February 11), and it looks like she's going all out to celebrate. Moreover, a picture surfaced of "goodie bags" she prepared for her friends on her birthday trip, including pregnancy tests and some deodorant for "freshin up b***h." This resulted in some split reactions on social media between folks who enjoyed this lewd but light-hearted fun and other who think the City Girl is pushing it. "So y'all heard of a 30 year old having a Dirty 30? The people yall be around can't be that boring," one user commented under coverage of this picture. Another added, "pushing 30 doing s**t like this smh."

Of course, this isn't the only reason that the Florida native has for celebrating these days. She recently released the "50/50 Freestyle," on which she took aim at DJ Akademiks and barred up a little more than what we're used to hearing from her. As such, Yung Miami seems to be building up for something big soon, or this was just a way for her to vent some feelings out in musical form. Either way, we're here for it, because who's downtrodden enough to deny a celebrity some fun?

Yung Miami's... Preventive Birthday Trip Goodie Bag

In addition to all this, she's also doing a lot to push her "Yams era" these days, which fans are theorizing could be a new album rollout or other interesting endeavors or partnerships. Not only that, but Yung Miami even took inspiration from Deion Sanders for her recent "Yams era" post doubling down on this phase. It was a bizarre place to pull from, but a nice crossover to see in this hyper-connected media age. Maybe this isn't the end of the rapper's references and extensions to other pop culture areas, as she and her duo partner JT get more and more prominent as solo creatives while still building their legacy as a team.

Meanwhile, the Caresha Please podcast is also adding to this extracurricular record, and looks like it'll continue to be the case. We can't wait to see what this "Yams era" holds, and we hope that Miami has a great time on her 30th birthday trip. After all, she made sure that everyone was safe and prepared for it. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Yung Miami and the City Girls.

