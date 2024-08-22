Yung Miami Laughs At Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" Plaque And Prompts A Shady Response

Like many others, Yung Miami found it funny that Joe Budden's biggest hit officially went Gold 21 years after its release.

Joe Budden recently received his official Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for "Pump It Up." His biggest commercial hit came out 21 years ago, and though it's a late arrival, it's a celebratory one nonetheless. However, this became an easy target for the Slaughterhouse MC's haters, as many folks online made fun of this development. In fact, even Yung Miami (formerly of the City Girls) tweeted out some crying-laughing emojis in response to this. While it's unclear whether she meant to disrespect him with this post, he certainly took it as such.

"It would be too easy….." Joe Budden tweeted in response to Yung Miami's laughter. "Maybe tmw lol…" he added in another tweet responding to a fan who asked him to let loose on her. For those unaware, Budden has been previously critical of Caresha in the public eye, such as commenting on her recent expressions concerning the Diddy scandal. Specifically, he thinks that he threw her City Girls partner JT under the bus with her comments and instead had sympathy for the disgraced hip-hop mogul despite his confirmed and alleged crimes.

Joe Budden's Responses To Yung Miami

Of course, what Joe Budden is referring to with these tweets is that Yung Miami is no commercial juggernaut either, as evidenced by his thoughts on the City Girls' very poor album sales last year. "I need to have that number confirmed,” he said on his podcast about their alleged 6K first week debut for RAW, which was actually 10K. Budden questioned this discrepancy, and wasn't critical of the duo at all but rather of their label, the system that quantified these numbers, and their behind-the-scenes struggles. “It still sounds unbelievable to me. I’m with you as far as how they counted that. Maybe it’s the pure album sales. Somebody was trying to hurt them during their release."