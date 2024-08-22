Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" Gets Official Images

This release is happening very, very soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" will be released on August 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers showcase a metallic eggplant sole complemented by an eggplant midsole adorned with dark gunmetal details. Also, the uppers are crafted from a metallic eggplant athletic material, topped with matching overlays that reinforce the deep purple theme. Additionally, the sneakers are accented with an eggplant Swoosh on the sides, coordinating laces, and branding on the tongues. Finally, a gunmetal heel tab on the heels rounds out the design, creating a unified all-purple aesthetic that stands out.

The "Eggplant" colorway mixes deep purple hues with contrasting details for a vibrant look. This collaboration , highlighted by Drake's involvement, is set to attract attention. Sneaker collectors are eager for its release, planning to add it to their array of previous models. The Hot Step 2 maintains its reputation for combining style with functionality, ideal for daily wear. Keep on reading out for the release date of the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" as it's expected to be a quick sell-out.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.