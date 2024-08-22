Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" Gets Official Images

Nike's Hot Step 2 is teaming up again with Drake's NOCTA for a stylish "Eggplant" colorway. This new addition follows the "Total Orange" and "White" versions, bringing a fresh look to the Hot Step 2 series. Known for its sleek design and performance qualities, the sneaker incorporates NOCTA's distinct style. Drake's influence adds an urban edge, appealing to both sneaker lovers and fans of his music.
The "Eggplant" colorway mixes deep purple hues with contrasting details for a vibrant look. This collaboration, highlighted by Drake's involvement, is set to attract attention. Sneaker collectors are eager for its release, planning to add it to their array of previous models. The Hot Step 2 maintains its reputation for combining style with functionality, ideal for daily wear. Keep on reading out for the release date of the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" as it's expected to be a quick sell-out.
"Eggplant" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2
These sneakers showcase a metallic eggplant sole complemented by an eggplant midsole adorned with dark gunmetal details. Also, the uppers are crafted from a metallic eggplant athletic material, topped with matching overlays that reinforce the deep purple theme. Additionally, the sneakers are accented with an eggplant Swoosh on the sides, coordinating laces, and branding on the tongues. Finally, a gunmetal heel tab on the heels rounds out the design, creating a unified all-purple aesthetic that stands out.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" will be released on August 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]