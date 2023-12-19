Top 10 Sneakers Of 2023

2023 has been a massive year for sneakers, blending cool looks with super-smart designs. In this list, we have rounded up 10 of the best sneakers that were released this year. From iconic Jordans to new collaborations and colorways, this list doesn’t disappoint. Overall, keep reading to take a deep dive into what sneakers defined this year!

10. Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween”

Image via Nike

Celebrating the spooky season, the Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” sports a haunting green and black colorway, with chilling details that evoke a ghostly look. From its eerie color scheme to its meticulously designed details, this edition encapsulates the essence of Halloween, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts seeking a touch of spectral style.

9. Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite”

Image via Nike

Next up, we have an iconic sneaker. The Dunk Low “Anthracite” embodies an understated allure with its serene grey upper and a subtly captivating blue sole. Also, its minimalistic yet impactful design effortlessly blends versatility with an air of sophistication, making it an ideal pair for those who appreciate refined subtlety in their shoe collection.

8. Air Jordan 3 “Palomino”

Image via Nike

Coming in at number 8, the AJ3 "Palomino." Inspired by the golden-coated Palomino horse, this Air Jordan 3 radiates class through its luxurious golden tones and detailing. Also, reflecting the elegance of the majestic animal, this edition captivates with its premium craftsmanship and sophisticated design, offering a timeless and exclusive addition to any sneaker lover's collection.

7. Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Toe”

Image via Nike

Honoring the classic UNC colors, the Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Toe” easily blends heritage with contemporary style. Its timeless appeal and premium construction pay homage to tradition while infusing a sense of modernity, appealing to both seasoned collectors and those drawn to the iconic silhouette’s charm.

6. Nike Sabrina 1 “Photon Dust”

Image via Nike

Next up, a pair of WMNS basketball sneakers. As WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu's first signature sneaker, the Sabrina 1 “Photon Dust” combines both performance and elegance. Its sleek design, crafted for on-court agility and off-court style, embodies innovation and finesse, reflecting the athlete’s dynamic playing prowess while catering to sneaker enthusiasts.

5. Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement”

Image via Nike

Next, blending bright colors with heritage, the Red Cement Air Jordan 4s command attention with their bold design and enduring popularity. Honoring the classic Cement series while introducing a vibrant red accent, these sneakers continue to captivate the sneaker community, standing as a testament to timeless style and intense love.

4. Nike Dunk Low “Panda”

Image via Nike

At number 4, we had to include the Panda Dunk. Initially released in 2021 and restocked due to immense demand, the Panda Dunk Low remains a popular pair. Its huge popularity, characterized by the striking contrast between black and white hues, reaffirms its big appeal, cementing its place as a coveted gem within the world of sneakers.

3. Nike SB Dunk Low x TIGHTBOOTH

Image via Nike

Now we're in the top 3! Born from a collaboration with Japan’s TIGHTBOOTH skate shop, these SB Dunk Lows represent a fusion of Nike’s iconic design and skate culture aesthetics. The unique partnership results in a visually distinct sneaker that caters to both sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders, celebrating individuality and design in sneakers.

2. Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White”

Image via Nike

At number 2, we had to go with an iconic silhouette and a clean colorway. Embracing simplicity, the Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” exudes sophistication with its clean, all-white design. Its versatile and sleek silhouette pays homage to Kobe Bryant’s legacy while appealing to sneaker enthusiasts seeking a timeless yet contemporary addition to their collection of sneakers.

1. Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude”

Image via Nike

Finally, the #1 sneaker of the year has to be the "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11. Embodying elegance, this pair harmonizes black and white tones, accented by a gold Jumpman logo. This edition stands as a tribute to appreciation, resonating deeply with collectors and enthusiasts alike. Overall, this pair offers a refined aesthetic that encapsulates the legendary status of the iconic Jordan line.

