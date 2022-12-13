Tinker Hatfield made quite the impression with the Air Jordan 3, and his follow-up, the Air Jordan 4, was just as good. This is a shoe that has a legendary place in the Jordan Brand library. Every single year, it gets new colorways and fans are always eager to grab them.

Consequently, 2023 is going to be a big year for this shoe. We have already seen quite a few teasers for this model. Additionally, the Spring 2023 collection will end up carrying a couple of Air Jordan 4s. Included in this will be a Jordan 4 SE Craft called “Photon Dust.”

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust”

In the images down below, you can see what the “Photon Dust” model will look like. Overall, this is more of a neutral colorway that will work well in the Winter, but also in the Fall. Neutral tones are getting more and more popular, so it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand would go down this route.

You will notice that the central tone here is grey. There is a light grey that makes its way through the entire silhouette. Moreover, there are various materials at play here which brings forth the whole Craft aesthetic. From there, dark grey is placed on the midsole and even the back heel.

Photon Dust – Image via Nike

This is yet another dope Air Jordan 4 color scheme. It is going to appeal to a wide range of sneakerheads and it could even be seen as a unisex colorway. As 2023 goes on, we will surely see even more great Jordan 4s.

Release Details

If you want to go out and grab these, you will be able to do so as of February 11th of next year for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

