Nike Air Max 97 “Photon Dust/Malachite” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 97, a revered classic in sneaker culture, is creating a buzz with its upcoming "Photon Dust/Malachite" colorway. This iconic model, known for its fusion of style and comfort, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. Anticipation surrounds the "Photon Dust/Malachite" colorway as it introduces a fresh and unique look, combining two distinct colors to craft a striking aesthetic. Sneaker collectors and those who appreciate bold design choices are expected to be drawn to this upcoming release.

The Nike Air Max 97's significance lies in its revolutionary design, with a wave-like upper and visible Air cushioning. It has consistently pushed the boundaries of sneaker technology and style. As the "Photon Dust/Malachite" version readies for release, the Nike Air Max 97 continues to maintain its status as a symbol of innovation and fashion. This colorway adds a new layer of excitement to the sneaker's legacy, showcasing how it adapts to evolving design trends while remaining a timeless favorite for sneaker enthusiasts of all kinds.

"Photon Dust/Malachite" Nike Air Max 97

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a midsole made up of Nike Air, an incredibly comfortable detail. A dark mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with white and green overlays, creating a layering effect. More green accents include the Swoosh on the sides, the tongue branding, and the Air Max labeling on the heel tab. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway combining white, black, and green.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 97 "Photon Dust/Malachite" will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released.

