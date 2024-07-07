Nike Air Max 1 “Wolf Grey” Just Released

A beautiful blend of greys for the AM1.

The Nike Air Max 1 has just dropped in the sleek "Wolf Grey" colorway. This iteration showcases a sophisticated white and grey color scheme, perfect for any wardrobe. Different shades of grey dominate the upper, creating a subtle yet striking look. The mesh and suede materials enhance the shoe's texture and depth. The base is primarily white, providing a clean backdrop for the various grey overlays. The lighter grey hues highlight the toe box and heel, while darker grey accents appear on the mudguard and Swoosh. The combination of these shades creates a harmonious and balanced aesthetic.

The grey rubber outsole ensures durability and traction. The "Wolf Grey" colorway maintains the classic Air Max 1 silhouette, beloved for its timeless design and versatile style. The padded collar and tongue offer additional comfort, making the sneaker suitable for all-day wear. This release highlights Nike’s ability to blend classic elements with modern appeal. The "Wolf Grey" Air Max 1 is a must-have for fans of the iconic line and those who appreciate understated elegance. This drop is set to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Wolf Grey" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a grey and white rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with light grey and slightly darker grey suede overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, light grey branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

The Nike Air Max 1 “Wolf Grey” was officially released on July 3rd via Nike. The sneakers have a retail price of $140. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike