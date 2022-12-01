One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.

If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 4, the last few years have been great. There has been a steady stream of new colorways and retros. Furthermore, fans have also been hit with some colorways that are specifically meant for kids. After all, you have to stay fresh at school, regardless of what grade you are in.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room”

The latest Air Jordan 4 for kids is this “Messy Room” offering, which can be found below. This is a sneaker that is immediately going to turn some heads. Additionally, it looks like all of the toys that would be scattered throughout a child’s messy bedroom.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a blue leather base. From there, the sneaker has a white back heel and tongue. Moreover, the white extends to the back heel and the midsole. Lastly, yellow and red are sprinkled throughout the shoe which helps add that extra pop of color.

Overall, this is a colorway that kids are definitely going to love. Anything colorful typically gets their attention, and we’re sure these will be huge in the new year. If your son or daughter wants a new pair of Jordans, these could be the move.

Release Details

If you want to go out and grab these, you will be able to do so as of January 7th for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

