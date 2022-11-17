Jordan Brand has delivered some amazing shoes over the years, including the Air Jordan 4. This is a shoe that was first released back in 1989, and to this day, it remains a fan favorite. There are so many amazing colorways, and over 30 years later, the shoe continues to get more offerings.

Of course, there is a very good reason for this. It’s because fans simply keep demanding them. To be fair, why wouldn’t they? The silhouette itself is timeless and can be paired with almost any outfit. By that metric, it is easy to see why Jumpman is dropping new colorways so often.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement”

Heading into 2023, sneakerheads can expect a whole host of new Air Jordan 4 models to make their way to the market. One of those shoes will be this “Red Cement” colorway, which can be found below. The sneaker is being shown of by @zsneakerheadz, who always seems to have photoshop renderings that are accurate.

Throughout the shoe, you can see that there will be a white leather upper. Additionally, the sneaker has red cement highlights on the midsole, back heel, and the lace holder on the side. Furthermore, black is also found on the midsole, with some black lace locks to boot.

Overall, this is one of those colorways that is going to excite sneakerheads. Cement-based colorways have always been pretty popular, and these are an example of that. Consequently, we expect that stock is going to be fairly low on these as the demand will be quite high.

Release Rumors

Moving forward, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on these. Currently, these are expected to drop on August 12th of next year, however, this is simply a rumor. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

[Via]