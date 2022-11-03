A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.

In the last couple of years, we have seen A Ma Maniére versions of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, and now, the Air Jordan 4. Fans have been waiting for the official images of this collaboration, especially with word that an Air Jordan 12 will be following suit.

Image via Nike

Thankfully, those official images are finally here and can be looked at down below. As you can see, this shoe fits the aesthetic of many previous A Ma Maniére x Jordan Brand collaborations. The upper here has a monochromatic approach with a deep brownish-purple suede. This tone is also found on the laces and the tongue.

From there, the midsole appears to have an aged look to it. It is supposed to be white but there is some obvious yellowing that brings out the color. Black is also mixed into the midsole for some further contrast. Finally, some purple from the outsole pokes out of the toe near the bottom.

Image via Nike

A Ma Maniére has crafted a very recognizable aesthetic with all of their collaborations, and we hope to see that aesthetic continue with future models. Fans are loving these, and it has given A Ma Maniére every reason to continue on making them.

The release date for these has been set for November 23rd at a price of $225 USD. This date has not been confirmed by Nike or A Ma Maniére so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike