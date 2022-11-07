If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 4, then you have been eating well over the last few years. This is a sneaker that was popularized by Michael Jordan back in 1989. Since that time, it has gone on to receive a plethora of amazing colorways, and that trend continues to this day.

It is a shoe that is extremely hard to hate. As many of you know, it was Tinker Hatfield’s second Jordan Brand design, and arguably his best. It built off of the power of the Air Jordan 3, although in the best ways possible. The sleek and performance-driven design is beloved, and it works well with any streetwear outfit.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Throughout 2022, the Air Jordan 4 has kept up its reign of excellence. Numerous colorways have been released, and this trend will continue well into 2023. Thankfully, Instagram sneaker insiders like @zsneakerheadz and Sneakerfiles.com have kept us up to date on new teasers.

Air Jordan 4 “Craft”

One such teaser is the Air Jordan 4 “Craft” model which can be found below. In the photoshop rendering below, we can see how the upper has numerous shades of grey. Additionally, the sneaker is filled with rich beiges and some navy blue on the midsole and back heel. It is a unique look that has yet to be done on the AJ4.

Overall, this is a colorway that is going to resonate with those who want something unique for their collection. The Air Jordan 4 is always a great cop, and when gorgeous new colorways are revealed, you can truly never go wrong.

Release Rumors

Anyone who is interested in grabbing these should be made aware that the Instagram post above is calling for a February 11th release date. This has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, although we should get some updates soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

