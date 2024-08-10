Jordan Spizike Low “Photon Dust” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A clean combination of greys and black,

The Jordan Spizike Low is gearing up to release a fresh "Photon Dust" colorway, showcasing a light color scheme with greys and sail, accented by a black sole and tongue. This upcoming release highlights the unique appeal of the Spizike line, which originally debuted as a tribute to Spike Lee and his Mars Blackmon character, famously associated with several Air Jordan commercials. The Jordan Spizike Low combines elements from iconic Air Jordan models that featured in these commercials, making it a piece of sneaker history.

The "Photon Dust" colorway offers a subtle yet stylish look, perfect for both casual wear and sneaker enthusiasts looking for something with a historical edge. Its muted tones provide versatility, while the distinctive design features of the Spizike line, like the elephant print trim and lace locks, keep it rooted in Jordan Brand's rich design tradition. This release not only celebrates the legacy of the Jordan brand and Spike Lee's contributions but also offers fans a low-top version that promises style. The sneaker will appeal to those who appreciate the blend of Jordan heritage and innovative design.

Read More: Deion Sanders’ Nike Diamond Turf 96 TD Cleats “White/Team Gold”

"Photon Dust" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in black and a midsole in sail create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from photon dust leather, accented with an elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, grey mesh lines the sides. Jordan branding is located on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Photon Dust” will be released sometime this year, likely this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...