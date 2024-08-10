Jordan Spizike Low “Photon Dust” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Spizike Low is gearing up to release a fresh "Photon Dust" colorway, showcasing a light color scheme with greys and sail, accented by a black sole and tongue. This upcoming release highlights the unique appeal of the Spizike line, which originally debuted as a tribute to Spike Lee and his Mars Blackmon character, famously associated with several Air Jordan commercials. The Jordan Spizike Low combines elements from iconic Air Jordan models that featured in these commercials, making it a piece of sneaker history.
The "Photon Dust" colorway offers a subtle yet stylish look, perfect for both casual wear and sneaker enthusiasts looking for something with a historical edge. Its muted tones provide versatility, while the distinctive design features of the Spizike line, like the elephant print trim and lace locks, keep it rooted in Jordan Brand's rich design tradition. This release not only celebrates the legacy of the Jordan brand and Spike Lee's contributions but also offers fans a low-top version that promises style. The sneaker will appeal to those who appreciate the blend of Jordan heritage and innovative design.
"Photon Dust" Jordan Spizike Low
A rubber sole in black and a midsole in sail create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from photon dust leather, accented with an elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, grey mesh lines the sides. Jordan branding is located on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Photon Dust” will be released sometime this year, likely this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.
[Via]