Jordan Spizike Low “Photon Dust” Officially Revealed

A clean combination of greys and black,

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Photon Dust” will be released sometime this year, likely this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.

A rubber sole in black and a midsole in sail create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from photon dust leather, accented with an elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, grey mesh lines the sides. Jordan branding is located on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

The "Photon Dust" colorway offers a subtle yet stylish look, perfect for both casual wear and sneaker enthusiasts looking for something with a historical edge. Its muted tones provide versatility, while the distinctive design features of the Spizike line, like the elephant print trim and lace locks, keep it rooted in Jordan Brand's rich design tradition. This release not only celebrates the legacy of the Jordan brand and Spike Lee's contributions but also offers fans a low-top version that promises style . The sneaker will appeal to those who appreciate the blend of Jordan heritage and innovative design.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.