Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Photon Dust/Obsidian” Drop Details

Embrace a fusion of style and sustainability with the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature, featuring the upcoming "Photon Dust/Obsidian" colorway. This edition continues Nike's commitment to eco-friendly design by utilizing recycled materials, presenting a modern and responsible take on the classic Dunk Low silhouette. The "Photon Dust/Obsidian" iteration, set to release soon, showcases a balanced combination of soft grey (Photon Dust) and deep blue (Obsidian), creating a sophisticated and versatile aesthetic. The Dunk Low Next Nature's classic low-top design ensures a timeless and adaptable option for various occasions.

Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release, appreciating the harmonious blend of style and environmental consciousness. These Dunks not only make a fashion statement but also contribute to a more sustainable sneaker culture. With its classic design and commitment to using recycled materials, the "Photon Dust/Obsidian" Dunk Low Next Nature is set to capture attention as a beacon of style and responsibility. Step into the future with these upcoming Dunks, where fashion meets eco-conscious innovation in a pair of sneakers that make a positive impact.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 "Dunkin’ Donuts" Official Photos Revealed

“Photon Dust/Obsidian” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an obsidian rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with light grey leather overlays and an obsidian Nike Swoosh. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have dark green insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Photon Dust/Obsidian” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Lucky Green” Official Photos

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.