Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Ostrich” Coming Soon

Prepare for a touch of luxury with the Nike Air Force 1 Low and its upcoming "Black Ostrich" colorway. This edition introduces a sleek and sophisticated design, featuring a black color palette with premium ostrich leather detailing. The "Black Ostrich" iteration, set to release soon, showcases a blend of textures, with the distinctive ostrich leather adding a refined touch to the iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. The timeless low-top design of the AF1 makes it a versatile choice for various occasions. As anticipation grows for the release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure the "Black Ostrich" Nike Air Force 1 Low as a standout addition to their collection.

The classic design, combined with the premium materials and the luxurious black colorway, make this iteration a sought-after choice for those who appreciate the Air Force 1's legendary status. With its clean lines and attention to detail, the "Black Ostrich" Air Force 1 Low continues the legacy of the AF1 as a symbol of sneaker culture. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, these Air Force 1s promise to elevate your style with their unique blend of classic design and the luxurious "Black Ostrich" detailing. Step into a world of sophistication with the upcoming release.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Photon Dust/Obsidian” Drop Details

“Black Ostrich” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with ostrich-styled black leather overlays giving the shoes some texture. Also, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Next, gold Nike branding can be found on the tongues, and black Nike branding on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Ostrich” will be released in the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Elkins" Gets More Photos

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.