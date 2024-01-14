Nike Dunk Low “Black Croc” Officially Unveiled

Step into bold sophistication with the Nike Dunk Low and its upcoming "Black Croc" colorway. This edition introduces a touch of luxury with its premium black crocodile-inspired detailing, elevating the classic Dunk Low silhouette to new heights. The "Black Croc" iteration, set to release soon, showcases a sleek combination of textures. The crocodile-patterned leather adds a refined flair to the iconic Dunk Low design. The low-top silhouette of the Dunk Low remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, offering a timeless style suitable for various occasions.

Anticipation is building as sneaker fans eagerly await the release of the "Black Croc" Nike Dunk Low, recognizing it as a sought-after addition to their collection. The fusion of classic Dunk design and the upscale crocodile-inspired detailing make this iteration a standout choice for those who appreciate the Dunk's cultural significance. With its clean lines, the "Black Croc" Dunk Low continues the legacy of the Dunk as a symbol of streetwear culture. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a bold fashion statement, these Dunk Lows promise to elevate your style with their unique blend of classic design and luxurious "Black Croc" detailing.

“Black Croc” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with crocodile leather black overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in black leather. Black laces and a black heel tab complete the design. Black Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and black tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Black Croc” is releasing in the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

