Kids' Nike Dunk Low "Black Croc" Releasing This Summer: Images

Image via Nike

This kids' Nike Dunk Low "Black Croc" will make a splash this summer. This upcoming release is designed specifically for kids, combining style and comfort in one sleek package. The Nike Dunk Low is known for its timeless appeal, and the "Black Croc" edition adds a unique twist. It features an all-black upper, exuding a sleek and modern vibe. The standout detail is the scaly leather Swoosh on the sides, which adds texture and a touch of luxury to the sneaker. Blue accents on the branding provide a striking contrast to the dark color scheme.

The combination of black and blue creates a versatile look that kids can easily pair with any outfit. The Nike Dunk Low is not just about aesthetics. It offers a comfortable fit, perfect for active kids. The durable construction ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily wear and tear. Further, parents will appreciate the blend of style and functionality that the Nike Dunk Low "Black Croc" provides. Get ready for this exciting release. The Kids' Nike Dunk Low "Black Croc" is a must-have for young sneaker enthusiasts. Overall, keep an eye out for this summer's stylish addition to the Nike Dunk Low family.

"Black Croc" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. As mentioned, the sneakers feature an all-black upper, constructed from leather. Also, a black scaly leather Swoosh on the sides nods to the Croc aspect. Further, black laces and blue branding on the tongues complete this sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the kids' Nike Dunk Low "Black Croc" is releasing this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

