Nike Dunk Low “Diffused Taupe” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its classic and versatile design. Originally released in 1985, it has since become an iconic shoe in the sneaker community. With its low-top silhouette, the Dunk Low offers a comfortable fit and allows easy movement. The shoe features durable construction, making it suitable for daily wear. It comes in a wide range of colorways and collaborations, making it a stylish choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The design includes the iconic Nike Swoosh and branding, adding to its recognizable appeal. Whether you’re a basketball fan or a fashion-conscious individual, the Nike Dunk Low is a timeless and sought-after addition to your sneaker collection. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its status as a sneaker icon, loved by generations for its straightforward yet trendy style. When you wear the Dunk Low, you’re stepping into a classic that continues to make waves in sneaker culture.

Read More: MSCHF x Crocs: Which Celebs Are Wearing Them?

“Diffused Taupe” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a taupe rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. The uppers feature a sail leather base with taupe leather overlays and taupe-colored laces. The Nike Swoosh is dressed in plum leather, adding some subtle color to the sneakers. Stitched “NIKE” logos are found on the heel and a taupe Nike Air branding is found on the sail-colored tongue. Also, this pair is a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available when this pair releases. Overall, this pair is going to be released in an earthy colorway that works perfectly.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Diffused Taupe” is releasing on August 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” First Photos

[Via]