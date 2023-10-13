Nike Dunk Low Vintage “Michigan” First Look

The Nike Dunk Low Vintage is a timeless sneaker, and its upcoming "Michigan" colorway is set to ignite nostalgia and style simultaneously. This iteration features the iconic Wolverines' color scheme, with vibrant maize yellow and deep navy blue. The combination delivers a striking and bold visual impact, making it an instant attention-grabber. The Dunk Low Vintage boasts a retro design, staying true to the original 1985 silhouette. It's built with high-quality materials, providing both durability and comfort for everyday wear.

Nike's Swoosh branding is boldly emblazoned on the sides, and the shoe maintains its classic aesthetic with a low-top profile and a padded collar for support. The Dunk Low Vintage is an ideal choice for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Its "Michigan" colorway pays homage to basketball history and school spirit, offering a fresh take on a classic design. Whether you're a sports fan, sneakerhead, or simply someone who appreciates iconic footwear, the Nike Dunk Low Vintage "Michigan" is poised to be a sought-after addition to your collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Yellow Ochre” Release Details

"Michigan" Nike Dunk Low Vintage

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a sail midsole. A black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with Michigan blue leather overlays. Of course, vibrant yellow has to make an appearance on the sneakers. A yellow Nike Swoosh is located ont he sides, and a black and yellow cracked leather design is found near the heels of the sneakers. There is also yellow Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heels. Overall, this pair perfectly embodies the Michigan color scheme, all while fitting into a vintage and popular silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Vintage “Michigan” will be released in February of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Sabrina 1 “Grounded” Drop Details

[Via]