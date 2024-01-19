Nike Dunk Low “Michigan” Gets Official Release Date

Gear up for a retro-inspired delight with the Nike Dunk Low, and set your sights on the upcoming "Michigan" colorway. Scheduled for release on February 1st, these sneakers pay homage to the iconic Michigan color scheme, creating a nostalgic and stylish addition to the Dunk Low lineup. The "Michigan" edition captures the essence of classic sports aesthetics with its distinctive combination of maize yellow and deep navy blue. The Dunk Low's timeless silhouette, coupled with this colorway, offers a nod to both athletic heritage and streetwear fashion.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Nike Dunk series are eagerly anticipating the February 1st drop to secure their pair of the "Michigan" colorway. The versatility of these kicks makes them a sought-after choice for casual wear, providing a perfect blend of retro vibes and contemporary style. Make sure to mark your calendar for the release date to step into the rich history of the Nike Dunk Low "Michigan." With its vibrant color palette and classic design, this edition promises to be a standout choice for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike.

"Michigan" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

These shoes showcase a sleek black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The foundation of the uppers is crafted from black leather, complemented by overlays in Michigan blue leather. Naturally, a burst of vibrant yellow takes center stage on the sneakers. Next, the sides boast a yellow Nike Swoosh, while near the heels, a distinctive black and yellow cracked leather design adds flair. Finally, the tongue and heels feature bold yellow Nike branding, tying the whole design together.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Vintage “Michigan” will be released on February 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

