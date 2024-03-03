Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust/Vintage Green” Coming Soon

Get ready for the Nike Dunk Low's upcoming drop in the "Photon Dust/Vintage Green" colorway. These kicks boast a sleek combination of Photon Dust and Vintage Green, creating a refreshing and versatile look. The soft, muted tones of Photon Dust provide the perfect backdrop for the pops of Vintage Green, adding a touch of retro charm to the design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Photon Dust/Vintage Green" Dunk Low. With its understated yet stylish color palette, these kicks are sure to become a staple in any sneaker rotation.

Crafted with premium materials and Nike's renowned craftsmanship, the Dunk Low "Photon Dust/Vintage Green" offers both durability and comfort. Whether you're hitting the streets or chilling with friends, these sneakers are the perfect choice to elevate your everyday style. Don't miss out on your chance to cop a pair of the Nike Dunk Low "Photon Dust/Vintage Green" when they hit shelves. With their timeless design and versatile colorway, these kicks are bound to sell out fast. Gear up to add a touch of sophistication to your sneaker collection with the Nike Dunk Low "Photon Dust/Vintage Green."

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Cactus” Officially Revealed

“Photon Dust/Vintage Green” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vintage green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with photon dust leather overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Green alces and a green sock liner complete the design. Finally, white branding is located on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust/Vintage Green” will be released later this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max Dn “All Day” Release Details Revealed

[Via]